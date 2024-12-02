A newly released research from Co-op Insurance has discovered that one in five Britons are less likely to travel to the European Union once the much-delayed European Entry/Exit System (EES) is launched at European Union ports and airports. It is unlikely that the new system will be introduced before the New Year. It will allow the EU authorities to have a greater control over travellers from countries such as Britain and make enforcing the 90 day rule much easier.



The Entry/Exit System (EES) will be an automated IT system for registering travellers from third-countries, both short-stay visa holders and visa exempt travellers, each time they cross an EU external border. The system will register the person's name, type of the travel document, biometric data (fingerprints and captured facial images) and the date and place of entry and exit, in full respect of fundamental rights and data protection.

As data shows, Brits aged 44 and under are more likely to cancel their trip to the EU due to long delays when crossing the border than those over the age of 45, Schengen.News reports.

On the other hand, those aged between 18 and 44 years old are less likely to cancel their plans when the EES enters into force, with only one in four saying that the new border system would discourage them from travelling to the bloc.

The research has also revealed that around 38 per cent of Brits who took part in the study are mainly worried about long potential delays at border controls and going through checks. More specifically, they said that going through border controls makes them feel stressed, anxious, and nervous.

The EU’s Entry/Exit System, replaces manual passport stamping and introduces a digital border. All foreigners will have to provide their fingerprints, facial images, and other information on kiosks and, in some other cases, on tablets the first time they arrive on the continent following the launch of the system.