A newly released research from Co-op Insurance has discovered that one in five Britons are less likely to travel to the European Union once the much-delayed European Entry/Exit System (EES) is launched at European Union ports and airports. It is unlikely that the new system will be introduced before the New Year. It will allow the EU authorities to have a greater control over travellers from countries such as Britain and make enforcing the 90 day rule much easier.
One-in-five Britons could stay away from Mallorca once much delayed European travel programme is introduced, says survey
Fears of airport delays
A newly released research from Co-op Insurance has discovered that one in five Britons are less likely to travel to the European Union once the much-delayed European Entry/Exit System (EES) is launched at European Union ports and airports. It is unlikely that the new system will be introduced before the New Year. It will allow the EU authorities to have a greater control over travellers from countries such as Britain and make enforcing the 90 day rule much easier.
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- Britons cash in on the outgoing Golden Visa in Spain to beat the 90 day rule
- Update: Royal Navy submarine dives into a storm in Spain
- After a holiday in Mallorca Richard Gere moves to Spain
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Well, that couldn't be more contradictory! As data shows, Brits aged 44 and under are MORE likely to cancel their trip to the EU due to long delays when crossing the border than those over the age of 45, Schengen. News reports. On the other hand, those aged between 18 and 44 years old are LESS likely to cancel their plans when the EES enters into force, with only one in four saying that the new border system would discourage them from travelling to the bloc.