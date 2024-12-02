The Proguías Turísticos de Pimem association has joined the protests led by the travel agency employers' group, Aviba, against Palma's newly proposed civic ordinance. This regulation, currently in its initial stages and set to undergo further procedures before taking effect in March, would cap the size of guided walking tour groups in the city at 20 people. Industry representatives argue that this restriction would render their operations "unviable" and have instead suggested regulating tourist flows to prevent overcrowding.

At a press conference, Biel Rosales, president of Proguías Turísticos, and Pedro Fiol, president of Aviba, criticised the ordinance and expressed frustration with the City Council for failing to consult industry stakeholders. Earlier this year, the Council introduced a draft of the ordinance that made no mention of guided tours. The inclusion of such restrictions in the final proposal, unveiled last week, caught employers by surprise. Learning about the measure through the press was described by the associations as “disrespectful.” Rosales questioned the rationale behind the decision, stating: "Why discuss sustainable tourism if unilateral decisions like these are made without understanding the sector’s dynamics?"

The associations noted that many excursions cater to groups arriving in buses with 50 to 55 participants. Splitting these groups into smaller ones of 20 would require companies to hire three guides instead of one, an arrangement they deem operationally and financially unworkable. They also highlighted ongoing challenges in recruiting enough guides, particularly those proficient in certain languages.

Fiol warned that this measure would significantly increase tour costs. Excursions currently priced between 25€ and 40€ could rise to 65€–80€, as guide fees are among the most substantial expenses. He cautioned that such price hikes might deter tourists from booking guided tours altogether. Instead, they might opt to visit Palma independently, relying on public transportation or rental cars, further complicating the city's efforts to manage tourist flow.

Rosales also criticised the perceived inconsistency in the city's approach, pointing to large-scale fairs held in iconic locations like Parc de la Mar, which occur “practically every two weeks.” He questioned why these mass events are celebrated as beneficial to society while smaller guided groups are labeled as contributors to overcrowding.

The associations argue that the real issue lies in managing the flow of visitors rather than imposing strict group size limits. They propose better coordination to avoid groups converging in the same areas at the same time, potentially using a mobile application to streamline this process. According to Rosales, “Anyone familiar with the sector understands that the solution lies in flow redistribution, not restrictive caps.”