Regulating the phenomenon of people living in motorhomes and caravans has most obviously become an issue in Palma, where new civic ordinance is set to prevent these people spending a night in their vehicles.

Motorhome settlements, such as that of Son Hugo, have been established. But apart from Palma Town Hall, these improvised living spaces have attracted the attention of others who, generally speaking, have been affected by the housing problem that exists in Palma and elsewhere in Mallorca - squatters.

At these settlements, the people look out for each other as much as possible. They are now starting to organise themselves in providing surveillance. "If we see someone suspicious, we are alert and watch out if they intend to squat," says one resident of Son Hugo.

As it is, because of the ordinance, they feel they have everything to lose. On top of this has come the threat of losing the vehicle. "But we can't spend all day waiting for someone to occupy a caravan."

Many of these residents are working people who can't afford to rent or to buy. Because they are working, they aren't around all the time. Some are away for a few days because of their work.

They live in the vehicles out of necessity, not out of choice. They face great uncertainty. And now they also face the worry that someone might occupy their homes.