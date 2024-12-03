When Tom Cruise made an unexpected visit to Mallorca earlier year alongside award winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu there was speculation that the two of them were looking for possible locations for a film which was in the planning stages. They spent the weekend cruising around the north of the island aboard a chartered yacht.
Speculation that Tom Cruise could be filming on Mallorca in the New Year
Plot details being kept secret
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- Update: Royal Navy submarine dives into a storm in Spain
- After a holiday in Mallorca Richard Gere moves to Spain
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
- The 90 day rule does have some positive results in Spain!
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.