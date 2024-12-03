When Tom Cruise made an unexpected visit to Mallorca earlier year alongside award winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu there was speculation that the two of them were looking for possible locations for a film which was in the planning stages. They spent the weekend cruising around the north of the island aboard a chartered yacht.

Now, the film, looks set to become a reality with filming expected to start in Britain as early as next month, according to Variety.

According to Variety "the untitled project would be Iñárritu’s first English-language film since The Revenant. The film will be produced and directed by Iñárritu, with a script he co-wrote in 2023 with Birdman co-writers Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris, along with Sabina Berman. Plot details are still under wraps. The cast also includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons and Sophie Wilde.

Tom Cruise and Alejandro González Iñárritu were photographed boarding a yacht in Alcudia.Cruise flew his own private jet for the island. He made a short visit later in the summer. There was also speculation that he was looking for a home on the island.

The Mexican director´s projects have garnered critical acclaim and numerous accolades including five Academy Awards with a Special Achievement Award, three Golden Globe Awards, three BAFTA Awards, two Directors Guild of America Awards. His most notable films include Amores perros (2000), 21 Grams (2003), Babel (2006), Biutiful (2010), Birdman (2014), The Revenant (2015), and Bardo (2022).