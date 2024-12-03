A joint operation by the National Police in Manacor and the Guardia Civil in Inca and Marratxi has led to the arrests of five members of a gang who were committing robberies from luxury homes in Mallorca.

Described as a dangerous gang, the five have been charged with belonging to a criminal organisation, breaking and entering, and robbery with violence.

Addresses in Manacor and Vilafranca were raided on Tuesday, and the police operation remains active as others are being sought.

Cash, jewellery and electronic devices were typically among what was stolen by a gang of Spanish and Moroccan nationals that had been operating in Mallorca for some months.