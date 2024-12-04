Princess Birgitta of Sweden, sister of King Carl XVI Gustaf, has died in her home of Santa Ponsa today, December 4, at the age of 87, as announced by the Swedish Royal Family. Reflecting on her passing, King Carl XVI Gustaf shared, "My sister was a vibrant and forthright person who will be greatly missed by me and my family."

Princess Birgitta owned a home on the island for many years, and was a key member of the Santa Ponsa Golf Club and the Santa Ponsa Country Club. She was also a leading supporter of the Swedish community on the island, often attending the Santa Lucia celebrations at Palma Cathedral.

Princess Brigitta of Sweden is the second daughter of Crown Prince Gustaf Adolf of Sweden and Princess Sibylla of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. She is the sister of King Carl XVI Gustaf and a member of the Swedish royal family. Although she did not hold a place in the line of succession due to succession laws in effect during her birth, she retained the title of Royal Highness as Princess of Sweden.

Princess Brigitta married Prince Johann Georg of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen in 1961, becoming Princess of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen by marriage. The couple had three children: Carl Christian (born 1962), Désirée Margareta (born 1963), and Hubertus Gustav (born 1966). Though they separated in 1990, they remained married until Johann Georg’s death in 2016.

Known for her passion for golf, Princess Brigitta resided in Mallorca, where she hosted the annual Princess Brigitta Golf Tournament. Named after Saint Brigitta of Sweden, she grew up at Haga Palace in Stockholm alongside her sisters, Margaretha, Désirée, and Christina. Among her siblings, she is the only one to have married a prince, which allowed her to retain her royal titles and status.