Catalan traditional figurines "caganers" (poopers), which symbolise defecation and fertilisation of the earth and are believed to bring prosperity and luck for the coming year, including ones representing U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, are displayed in a stall, at a Christmas market in Barcelona. | Albert Gea
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is once again the star of an army of clay figurines caught with their pants down and defecating, produced by Spanish craftsmen in keeping with a tradition from the country's north eastern Catalonia region. The "caganer" (pooper) figures were originally designed as comical shepherds hidden among nativity scenes for sharp-eyed visitors to spot, but the tradition has expanded to include world leaders and celebrities who have dominated the headlines over the past year.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.