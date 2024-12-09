People take part in the “Los Escobazos” festival procession in Jarandilla de la Vera, Caceres. | Ana Beltran
Caceres09/12/2024 12:46
Processions of people wielding flaming brooms may sound like something out of magic tales, but those used to light up a Spanish town every year are the real thing - and there is no witchcraft involved, just fun. Every year on December 7, the inhabitants of Jarandilla de la Vera, a town in western Spain about 200 km (124 miles) west of Madrid, set bundles of twigs on fire and playfully hit each other on the legs in a festival known as Los Escobazos (the broom strikes).
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.