Spain´s Golden Visa is not dead just yet. The Spanish Senate vetoed a bill which would have put an end to it and the bill now has to return to Congress again for further discussion,
Fresh hope for Golden Visa in Spain
Senate vetoed the motion calling for it to be scrapped
