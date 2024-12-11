On Wednesday around 8.30am, a car was stopped for speeding at a roundabout on C. Dragonera in Palma. However, the driver then sped off, went through a red light and crashed into several cars at the intersection of C. Dragonera and C. Company.
Six injured after drunk driver crashes into vehicles in Palma
The driver left the scene
