On Wednesday around 8.30am, a car was stopped for speeding at a roundabout on C. Dragonera in Palma. However, the driver then sped off, went through a red light and crashed into several cars at the intersection of C. Dragonera and C. Company.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta and a passenger ran off but were intercepted by police shortly afterwards. A breath test indicated that the driver was well over the limit - a reading of 0.79. A search of the Fiesta uncovered a packet of cocaine.

He was arrested for an offence against road safety and for leaving the scene of an accident.

Six people were injured and were taken to private clinics after being treated at the scene. It is not believed that their injuries were serious.