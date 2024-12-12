Mallorcan Toni Company Toeps, who recently captured the title of Mr Europe at the Mr World competition in Vietnam, will be joining us for our festive/Santa Lucia lunch at the Urban Country Club in Bendinat tomorrow. There are still some places available for the lunch, see details below.

Toni’s journey to Mr Europe was sparked by a revelation five years ago that changed his life forever. He learned that his family carried a hereditary condition called Ataxia, a degenerative disease that affects balance, speech, and mobility. Ataxia, which currently has no cure, progresses over time, leaving those afflicted unable to walk or speak.

“My aunt suffers from it, and my mother has it now,” Toni explained. “When I realised this could also affect me and my sister, I was devastated. But I knew I had a choice: I could remain a victim, or I could use this as a wake-up call.”

In those dark moments, Toni discovered the Mr World competition and its guiding principle, “Beauty with a Purpose”. He saw it as more than a pageant; it was an opportunity to amplify his voice and raise awareness about Ataxia on a global stage. Determined to make a difference, he embarked on a journey that would take him from the local stage in Mallorca to the international spotlight in Vietnam.

