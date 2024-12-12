Francisco Jesús J. and José David R., accused of the murder of 20-year-old German tourist Tim Vogt in October 2022, were found guilty of causing his death by a jury in Palma on Wednesday; the jury's vote was seven to two.
Guilty of the murder of a German tourist in Playa de Palma
The incident occurred in October 2022
