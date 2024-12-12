Francisco Jesús J. and José David R., accused of the murder of 20-year-old German tourist Tim Vogt in October 2022, were found guilty of causing his death by a jury in Palma on Wednesday; the jury's vote was seven to two.

The two picked up Tim Vogt at around 10.30pm on October 8, 2022 on Avda. Fray Joan Llabrés in Playa de Palma. They took him in their Citroën Berlingo. On the MA-19 motorway, they threw him onto the road. A Renault Clio ran over him moments later. It was this that resulted in his death.

Sentencing will follow shortly. The Prosecutor's Office and a private prosecution have requested 25 years for murder. There is an alternative - 15 years for manslaughter. The defence have argued the case for a minimum sentence.

Tim's father, Dirk Helmut, thanked the court and jury and the National Police for its investigations. He remarked: "There are only losers".