The Chief Executive of the Palma-based Melia hotel Group, Gabriel Escarrer, has slammed the new "Big Brother" hotel registration system in Spain as being a "disaster" and "faretul." Earlier this month hotels and apartment complexes were ordered to demand far more personal details from guests on check-in as part of a new security measure.

But hoteliers are furious demanding that it causes far more paperwork for their staff and could break guest privacy rules. The hoteliers are demanding that the new measure either be "watered down" or "withdrawn."

Hoteliers have said that there are fears that it could make people think twice about booking a hotel because of all the additional information which they have to provide.

So far their complaints have fallen on deaf ears with the Spanish government saying that the increased measures are needed for security reasons. They claim that hundreds of wanted criminals had been brought to justice as a result of the new measures.

There are fears that there could be even more complaints from guests once the busy summer season gets underway.