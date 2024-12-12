The Chief Executive of the Palma-based Melia hotel Group, Gabriel Escarrer, has slammed the new "Big Brother" hotel registration system in Spain as being a "disaster" and "faretul." Earlier this month hotels and apartment complexes were ordered to demand far more personal details from guests on check-in as part of a new security measure.
"Big Brother" register slammed as being disastrous by top Mallorca hotelier
Fears that it could break privacy guidelines
1 comment
I am not sure that wanted criminals tend to use their real names when checking into hotels. They are more likely to use pseudonyms, such as 'Hamburglar', 'Raffles the Gentleman Thief', or 'Osama Bin Laden', in order to evade detection.