No Christmas lights or decorations, no parking and building work, welcome to Palma´s Paseo Maritimo where there is little festive cheer. Bars and restaurants say that their bookings have nose-dived and they blame the building work which is underway right across the top promenade.

"The new Paseo Marítimo is still under construction, and this is compounded by the lack of a Christmas spirit. As a result, we have seen a significant drop in bookings for these dates, which are key for restaurants,’ says Juan Miguel Ferrer, president of the Mallorca CAEB Restaurant Association, who adds that “it is a reality that businessmen in the area have had a hard time during the last three years of reforms, and this Christmas could have been an opportunity to give them a break”.

"We want the Paseo to once again become a key point of enjoyment for residents and visitors, and for all the elements that contribute to its dynamism, from the access to the atmosphere, to be in harmony with the rest of the city’, concludes Juan Miguel Ferrer.

"That is why CAEB Mallorca Restoration trusts that these difficulties will be addressed on future occasions, with the aim of the Paseo Marítimo regaining its role as one of Palma's main centres of attraction."

The Paseo Maritimo is undergoing a major transformation but building work is expected to continue for many months.