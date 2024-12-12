A Palma cat owner has blasted Palma firemen for not being up to scratch after they failed to rescue his beloved pet from a tree and told him that if it fell it won´t be a problem because it had nine-lives.

The incident was reported to our sister newspaper, Ultima Hora, with the pet owner saying that he had called the fire brigade after his cat had got caught in a tree.

The owner said that not only did they failed to rescue it they told him that "it would come down when it was hungary" and that "if it did fall, it wouldn´t be a problem because cats had nine lives."

The furious owner reported the whole incident to the press and is demanding an explanation from the fire brigade. The fire brigade said that their officers dealt with all call-outs to purr-fection and an investigation would be launched to see why the owner had got his "claws out."