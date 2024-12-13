1 de 2 | The courts in Palma and an image of George Teianu. | MDB

Man accused of stabbing his partner to death in Mallorca

Mallorca court suspended expulsion order for man accused of stabbing his partner to death
Andrew EdePalma13/12/2024 09:11
In May this year, the Balearic High Court suspended an order to expel George Virgiliu Teianu from Spanish territory for a period of five years.

Now due in court accused of having stabbed his partner to death in Coll d'en Rebassa on Tuesday, the high court's decision in May blocked an expulsion order by the Spanish Government's delegation in the Balearics that had been issued some months previously. The delegation's order took account of "compelling reasons of public security", i.e various sentences for offences that included violence.

His defence argued that execution of the order would mean "the breakup of his family in Spain" and a great reduction in his rights, as it would prevent him from moving freely to other countries and being able to build a future in them.

The defence drew attention to his roots in Spain, where he had resided since 2008. He was living with his partner and had two daughters, both of them born in Spain.

On Thursday, he refused to testify at the National Police station. There was some doubt on Thursday as to who might represent him in court. Several lawyers had apparently declined, citing different reasons.