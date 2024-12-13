In May this year, the Balearic High Court suspended an order to expel George Virgiliu Teianu from Spanish territory for a period of five years.
Mallorca court suspended expulsion order for man accused of stabbing his partner to death
The order was issued for "compelling reasons of public security"
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- First day of operation and Spain's new traveller registration system crashes
- Fresh hope for Golden Visa in Spain
- Living in Palma Airport - Safe and warm
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Whoever made this decision should be sacked immediately.