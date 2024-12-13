For 16 years, Lee Pendleton, a British property owner in Mallorca, has been entangled in a legal and financial nightmare. What began as a dream family home in Port Andratx has turned into a tale of corruption, mismanagement, and shattered trust. In this in-depth interview, Lee shares his story, shedding light on the challenges faced by property buyers abroad and the systemic failures that have left him and other owners in distress.

The dream purchase turned sour

In 2007, Lee and his family were thrilled to purchase a property off-plan in Port Andratx. Alongside other buyers from Spain, Germany, and the UK, they were assured by the the developer, a lawyer, and their bank that the building was fully legal and compliant. The apartment promised to be a family haven, a place for holidays and cherished memories. Confident in their investment, the Pendletons signed on the dotted line.

However, just a year after completion, cracks began to appear—not in the building’s walls, but in the legal assurances that had seemed so secure. Eugenio Hidalgo, the mayor of Andratx at the time and the developer were arrested on corruption charges. Investigations revealed that many of the town’s building licences, including those for Lee’s property, had been allegedly fraudulently fast-tracked or were completely invalid.

“It felt like the rug had been pulled out from under us,” Lee recalls. “We trusted the system, the lawyer, the bank—all of it. We never thought this would happen.”

Legal limbo and mounting costs

Despite these revelations, Lee and his fellow property owners continued to pay their mortgages and service charges, refusing to default even as doubts about the building’s legality grew. Over 16 years, the Pendletons have spent more than half a million euros on their property, which now hangs in legal limbo.

“We’ve had lawyers, banks, and assurances from the highest levels,” Lee said. “How could this happen when every box was ticked?” Over the years, the family sought legal help, hiring 10 separate lawyers to untangle the web of issues surrounding the property. None, however, were able to provide a resolution. “We were passed from one lawyer to another, each promising they’d figure it out,” Lee said. “But no one did.”

Lee Pendleton has seen his dream home become a nightmare. Now, he is fighting for justice.

Demolition Order: A final blow

The situation reached breaking point last week when the local authorities issued a demolition order for the building. Owners were given 48 hours to vacate and remove their belongings. The building is now fenced off, with 24-hour police surveillance in place—a move that not only exacerbates the owners’ distress but also costs the Spanish taxpayer.

Adding to the family’s heartbreak, the land itself, valued at €10–15 million, is now a magnet for developers. “It’s clear the land is more valuable as luxury villas than as apartments,” Lee remarked. “Developers see the potential for a gross development value of €60 million. It doesn’t take a genius to see what’s really going on here.”

Corruption and Cover-Ups

The corruption scandal surrounding the previous mayor of Andratx revealed systemic issues that have left many property owners, both locals and foreign nationals, in precarious situations. Lee’s building is just one example of the fallout from years of alleged fraudulent practices. “What’s most frustrating is the lack of accountability,” Lee said.

“The licences were issued by the town hall. The bank approved our mortgage. The lawyer assured us everything was fine. How could all these professional institutions fail us?” The mayor involved in the scandal has served two years in prison, but for Lee, the consequences of the corruption linger.

“Sending one person to prison doesn’t fix the problem,” he said. “We’re still living with the aftermath.”

A Cry for Communication

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of the ordeal for Lee and his fellow owners is the lack of communication from local authorities. Despite numerous attempts to contact the town hall and Spanish government, the owners have been met with silence.

“No one will tell us what’s going on or what happens next,” Lee said. “They’ve disconnected the utilities, evicted us, and fenced off the property. But beyond that, there’s no clarity.” Even more concerning is the rumour that developers have been meeting with the town hall to discuss the land’s future. “If they’re talking to developers about our land, why aren’t they talking to us, the legal owners?” Lee asked. “It’s beyond bizarre.”

A call for accountability

For Lee, the resolution lies in either legalising the building or compensating the owners. “This isn’t just about us—it’s about protecting future buyers,” he said. “We need the government to step up, take responsibility, and provide a solution.” He estimates that compensation for the owners should be around €1.5–2 million per apartment.

“We’ve invested everything into this property,” he said. “But it’s not just about the money—it’s about the principle.”

The fight for justice

Determined to hold those responsible accountable, Lee has taken his story to major media outlets, including The Daily Telegraph and The Daily Mail. He also plans to involve the European Union and the British Embassy, hoping to escalate the issue and pressure Spanish authorities to act.

“This isn’t just about us—it’s about the system,” he said. “If this can happen to us, it can happen to anyone.”

What Lies Ahead?

For now, the future remains uncertain. With the building unoccupied and fenced off, it’s only a matter of time before it falls into disrepair. Meanwhile, Lee continues to pay his mortgage, knowing he may never again set foot in the home he worked so hard to secure.

“We’ve had to detach emotionally and think of this as a commercial issue,” he said. “But the impact on our family is undeniable.” Despite the challenges, Lee remains resolute. “I’m not bitter, but I’m confused. How can this happen without anyone stepping up to take responsibility?”

Lee’s story is a cautionary tale for anyone looking to invest in property abroad. His message is clear: “Protect yourself, and don’t let the dream turn into a nightmare.”