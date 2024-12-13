George Virgiliu Teianu, accused of having stabbed his partner to death in Coll d'en Rebassa (Palma) on Tuesday, was remanded in custody following a court appearance on Friday.

As was his right, he declined to make any statement, having also remained silent when formally interviewed by National Police homicide investigators on Thursday. It is understood that he told police after his capture on Tuesday that he had murdered 32-year-old María del Rosario Díaz.

Around ten to three on Tuesday afternoon, his Peugeot 107 was involved in a collision at traffic lights. He left the scene and was subsequently apprehended by officers from the Palma Police force. He was handed over to the National Police. The police had found the body of Maria, who was also known as Chari, in the car. She had been stabbed ten times. Their 21-month-old daughter was in the back of the Peugeot.

There is a nine-year-old girl as well. These family ties were a reason why the Balearic High Court suspended an order to expel Teianu from Spain in May this year. On top of previous convictions, he was awaiting trials for three separate offences. Under these circumstances, an expulsion order would normally have stood.

He met Maria on Tuesday, supposedly to say goodbye, as he was leaving for Tenerife. This was despite a restraining order that had been issued in November. The panic bracelet that Maria had been given was not activated.