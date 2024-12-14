Around noon on Saturday, a body was found in the Coanegra torrent in Marratxi. The discovery was made by someone who was out for a walk by the torrent. The body was lying on the torrent bed.
Body with a series of blows found in Marratxi
The body was lying in a torrent
