Around noon on Saturday, a body was found in the Coanegra torrent in Marratxi. The discovery was made by someone who was out for a walk by the torrent. The body was lying on the torrent bed.

The Guardia Civil believe the man had been dead for several hours. There was a series of blows to the body.

The force's Judicial Police have taken charge of investigating the circumstances. It is unclear if this was an accidental or violent death.

The body has yet to be identified.