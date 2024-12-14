A 30-year-old man lost his life on Saturday afternoon when his high-powered motorbike left the road and collided with a tree in Selva. A passenger on the bike was seriously injured.

The accident occurred around ten minutes past three on the MA-2130 between Inca and Selva.

For reasons currently unknown, he lost control of the Honda bike on a bend; the impact with the tree was violent. Paramedics spent half an hour trying to save his life.

The injured passenger was taken to Inca Hospital.