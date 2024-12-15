Technicians studying the land route for the mainland electricity cable (cables) that will enter at Sa Ferradura on the Bay of Pollensa are studying the possibility of this going through forest in Bonaire (Alcudia).

The mayor of Alcudia, Fina Linares, explained this at the most recent council meeting, adding that it was unlikely because the forest is in an area of special natural interest and therefore has a high degree of environmental protection.

It is being considered because of objections to what is Red Eléctrica's preferred land route, which would pass through a residential area on the bay. The company says that the cable will run by some 200 homes. In all, 3.7 kilometres of the 11.8 kilometre route to the substation on the industrial estate are residential to some extent.

Red Eléctrica have rejected certain suggestions for the land route because they "don't make sense". The company insists that the final route will be agreed upon by a working party that involves residents.

It is meanwhile dismissing concerns about the cable's impact on public health, arguing that there are "no studies that demonstrate this." The first mainland cable, which entered in Santa Ponsa, "emits a magnetic field that complies with current regulations and is similar to what is normally found inside a home".