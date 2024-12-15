Technicians studying the land route for the mainland electricity cable (cables) that will enter at Sa Ferradura on the Bay of Pollensa are studying the possibility of this going through forest in Bonaire (Alcudia).
Mainland electricity cable could be laid in protected forest in Alcudia
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- First day of operation and Spain's new traveller registration system crashes
- Fresh hope for Golden Visa in Spain
- Living in Palma Airport - Safe and warm
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.