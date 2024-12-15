An 82-year-old woman was rushed to Son Espases Hospital on Wednesday night after being brutally attacked by her son.

Around 11pm, the man returned to his Palma home where he lives with his mother. There was an argument. He hit her repeatedly and threw her to the floor.

Several calls had been made to the emergency services by neighbours. When a police patrol car arrived, officers could see the woman leaning out of a window with blood visible on her face and crying for help. Her son then continued to attack her.

Officers entered the property, gave the woman first aid and called for an ambulance. They found the son lying on his bed in his room. He admitted that there had been an argument, saying that he had gone to his room in order to end the argument. He was arrested for domestic violence and causing serious injury.

The police were able to ascertain from the woman that her son had arrived home drunk and started to hit her.