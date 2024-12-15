An 82-year-old woman was rushed to Son Espases Hospital on Wednesday night after being brutally attacked by her son.
Elderly woman beaten up by her son in Palma
Several calls were made to the emergency services
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- First day of operation and Spain's new traveller registration system crashes
- Fresh hope for Golden Visa in Spain
- Living in Palma Airport - Safe and warm
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.