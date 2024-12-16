The Guardia Civil has arrested the boyfriend of the man found dead last Saturday in the Coanegra torrent in Marratxi. The suspect, who was arrested on Sunday, is being held at the Palma police station. The victim, a 34-year-old Spanish national, was found dead with several blows to the head. The investigation of the crime has been taken over by the Homicide Group and the Judicial Police of Pont d'Inca.

A couple who were walking their dog raised the alarm at around 10.30am. Their dog ran off and went straight to the body, which was lying in the middle of the Coanegra torrent. Marratxi Police and the Guardia Civil immediately went to the scene and searched the stream for any object that could have caused his death.

Investigators are considering the possibility that an argument broke out between the victim and the suspect, during which the suspect grabbed his partner's head and slammed it against the stones in the dry streambed. The victim suffered multiple facial fractures.