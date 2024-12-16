The Guardia Civil is considering all possibilities, though the evidence strongly suggests a crime. | J.B.
Marratxi16/12/2024 09:29
The Guardia Civil has arrested the boyfriend of the man found dead last Saturday in the Coanegra torrent in Marratxi. The suspect, who was arrested on Sunday, is being held at the Palma police station. The victim, a 34-year-old Spanish national, was found dead with several blows to the head. The investigation of the crime has been taken over by the Homicide Group and the Judicial Police of Pont d'Inca.
This is a breaking and evolving news story that will be expanded and updated. Please reload this page or check back for more details on the latest on this story.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.