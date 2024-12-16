The incident occurred around 3am on June 9, 2017 in Magalluf. | Julio Bastida | PALMA
Magalluf16/12/2024
The Provincial Court of Palma has issued an international arrest warrant for a German man accused of sexually assaulting a British tourist in Magalluf. The 27-year-old suspect failed to attend his trial on Monday and did not respond to his defense lawyer. He also missed two previous hearings scheduled for 2023. The prosecution is seeking an eight-year prison sentence for the defendant, along with a demand for him to pay 6,000 euros in compensation to the victim for the emotional damage caused.
