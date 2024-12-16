The Provincial Court of Palma has issued an international arrest warrant for a German man accused of sexually assaulting a British tourist in Magalluf. The 27-year-old suspect failed to attend his trial on Monday and did not respond to his defense lawyer. He also missed two previous hearings scheduled for 2023. The prosecution is seeking an eight-year prison sentence for the defendant, along with a demand for him to pay 6,000 euros in compensation to the victim for the emotional damage caused.

The incident occurred around 3 am on June 9, 2017, when the accused and a friend visited a bar on Calle General García Ruiz in Magalluf, near Punta Ballena. The 20-year-old victim was at the bar with a friend, and the two young men began talking to them.

During the conversation, the defendant grabbed the victim by the waist, turned her toward him, and inserted his fingers into her genital area. The victim attempted to push him away with a punch but was unsuccessful. In response, the accused struck her in the left eye, though no injury was reported.