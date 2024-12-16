The investigation into the tragic death of, now named, 34-year-old Federico points to a violent altercation with his current partner following a heated argument. New details continue to emerge, offering further clarity on the case. Sources close to the investigation confirm the events took place at around 8.30 pm last Friday. However, Federico's body wasn’t discovered until 10.30 am the next day, when a local couple walking their dog found him in the Coanegra torrent in Marratxi.

The Guardia Civil’s Homicide Group and Judicial Police of Pont d’Inca quickly took charge of the investigation, determining that this was a homicide. The excessive violence involved led investigators to immediately suspect the victim’s boyfriend.

The suspect, Sebastián, also 34, lived with his parents in Es Pont d’Inca. Familiar with the area, Sebastián likely knew the Coanegra torrent was a secluded spot rarely visited by others, as neighbors noted it was accessible only to locals familiar with the housing estate. Both Sebastián and Federico knew the area well. While the exact pretext for visiting the location is unclear, evidence suggests that a heated argument escalated, prompting Sebastián to grab a rock and repeatedly strike Federico in the face, resulting in his death. Due to the isolation of the area, no one was present to intervene.

By Saturday afternoon, several of Federico’s relatives, including his sister and brother-in-law, provided statements to the police. Later, authorities managed to locate Sebastián, who had been unaccounted for earlier in the day, and brought him in for questioning.

Investigators have established that Federico and Sebastián had only recently begun their relationship and lived separately—Federico in Palma and Sebastián in Pont d’Inca. While the relationship was still new, tensions appear to have escalated with fatal consequences.