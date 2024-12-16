The investigation into the tragic death of, now named, 34-year-old Federico points to a violent altercation with his current partner following a heated argument. New details continue to emerge, offering further clarity on the case. Sources close to the investigation confirm the events took place at around 8.30 pm last Friday. However, Federico's body wasn’t discovered until 10.30 am the next day, when a local couple walking their dog found him in the Coanegra torrent in Marratxi.
The man arrested for murder in Marratxi killed his boyfriend by hitting him with a rock
The excessive violence involved led investigators to immediately suspect the victim’s boyfriend
