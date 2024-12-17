The Spanish frigate Navarra has located two Russian ships, the navy’s Admiral Gorshkov and the resupply ship Yelnya, which were sailing south of the Balearics on their way from the eastern Mediterranean to the Atlantic Ocean. The navy, which is part of the Maritime Operational Command (MOM) and under the operational control of the Operations Command (MOPS), began tracking the Russian units after locating them and monitored their passage through waters under Spanish responsibility and sovereignty until they left the Spanish Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on the border with Portugal.
Russian naval ships spotted near Mallorca
Tracking is part of the Spanish army’s Operation Presence, Surveillance and Deterrence
