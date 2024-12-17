The National Police have arrested a 29-year-old Algerian man, with a long police record, who has been blamed for smashing into and robbing twelve vehicles in the area of La Bonanova, in Palma. In the last 72 hours, more than 25 thefts from cars and vans have been committed in the area. The suspect is charged with events that took place in the early hours of Monday morning. A call to the 091 room reported that two men were breaking the windows of several vehicles and robbing them.

Once on the scene, the police officers carried out several raids in the nearby streets, locating 12 vehicles that had been broken into, with their windows smashed and their interiors trashed. The officers were called to a nearby street by some neighbours, who reported that moments before they had observed two men loitering in the area, leaving the area after calling their attention, the characteristics provided coinciding with those of the call to 091.

At a given moment, one of the patrols saw a vehicle with a broken window, at the same time as they heard noises, realising that next to the car there were objects on the ground and two men crouched down, matching the characteristics. When they stopped the car, one of them ran away, jumped over a fence and managed to flee while they proceeded to immobilise the other man and arrested him.

Under a car, the police officers found a hammer and a backpack with different objects that could have been stolen. After viewing the security cameras of numerous villas and premises, the officers were able to discover that the two Algerians were acting in a coordinated manner and are suspected of being behind more than 25 robberies.