The National Police have arrested a 29-year-old Algerian man, with a long police record, who has been blamed for smashing into and robbing twelve vehicles in the area of La Bonanova, in Palma. In the last 72 hours, more than 25 thefts from cars and vans have been committed in the area. The suspect is charged with events that took place in the early hours of Monday morning. A call to the 091 room reported that two men were breaking the windows of several vehicles and robbing them.
Two busted for Mallorca vehicle wrecking spree
Cameras record two young men robbing cars
