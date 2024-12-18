Sebastián O., accused of having caused the death of his partner, 34-year-old Federico Biayna, in Marratxi on Saturday, will appear in court in Palma on Wednesday. Investigators believe he bludgeoned Federico to death with a rock.
Marratxi man bludgeoned to death had planned to marry his alleged attacker
Court appearance scheduled for Wednesday
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- Fresh hope for Golden Visa in Spain
- Uncertainty surrounds EU Entry/Exit System implementation
- Living in Palma Airport - Safe and warm
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.