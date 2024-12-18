Sebastián O., accused of having caused the death of his partner, 34-year-old Federico Biayna, in Marratxi on Saturday, will appear in court in Palma on Wednesday. Investigators believe he bludgeoned Federico to death with a rock.

It has emerged that Federico planned to marry Venezuelan Sebastián, so that his partner could regularise his situation in Spain. The process was initiated in September when Federico contacted a lawyer but seemingly stalled.

Relatives of Federico maintain that Sebastián was very manipulative, aggressive and violent. One says that he totally controlled Federico and tried to separate him from the family. "Federico would have scratch marks, bruises ... . He was a victim of abuse."

Federico, they add, was abused by an uncle when he was young. He himself became a sexual aggressor. "He abused minors when he was 17 because he thought it was a good thing to do. He had been a victim of abuse and with the 50 per cent mental disability he had, he was not able to distinguish right from wrong."

He was in prison until the age of 28, relatives emphasising the psychological therapy he underwent. They say he had fully recovered.