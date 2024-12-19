The German tourist accused of causing the death of a Palma Airport security worker in April 2019 told a court on a Wednesday that he did not touch her. "She fell to the ground on her own."
Tourist accused of causing the death of a Palma Airport worker insists he never touched her
Events date back to April 2019
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- Uncertainty surrounds EU Entry/Exit System implementation
- Fresh hope for Golden Visa in Spain
- Living in Palma Airport - Safe and warm
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.