The German tourist accused of causing the death of a Palma Airport security worker in April 2019 told a court on a Wednesday that he did not touch her. "She fell to the ground on her own."

64-year-old Herminia B.B. died five days later after undergoing surgery for a fractured femur. There were complications during the operation; she suffered from heart problems.

The prosecution has accused him of manslaughter and is calling for a three-year prison sentence plus compensation to the family of 400,000 euros. She was due to have retired, having worked at the airport for years.

The defence is seeking acquittal due to lack of evidence. "The prosecution has not fulfilled the burden of proof."

Around 1am on April 27, 2019, the German man had just landed in Mallorca with his wife and two children. He left the arrivals terminal to smoke a cigarette. Herminia B.B., who worked for the Trablisa security company, explained to him that he could not re-enter the baggage reclaim area. According to the prosecution, there was an argument that ended with him pushing her. She fell to the ground and fractured her femur.

Possible witnesses to the events have not been called to testify. When security camera images were requested, it was discovered that they had been erased.