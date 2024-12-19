Spanish state-held shipbuilder Navantia will acquire the shipyards of Britain's Harland & Wolff, the Belfast-based company best known for building the Titanic, the British government said today.
The government said in a statement the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, would secure all four of Harland & Wolff's shipyards - in Belfast, Arnish and Methil in Scotland, and Appledore in southwest England - and protect around 1,000 jobs.
Spain's Navantia to buy shipyards of Titanic builder Harland & Wolff
1.6 billion pound-project to build support ships for the Royal Navy
Spanish state-held shipbuilder Navantia will acquire the shipyards of Britain's Harland & Wolff, the Belfast-based company best known for building the Titanic, the British government said today.
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- Uncertainty surrounds EU Entry/Exit System implementation
- Fresh hope for Golden Visa in Spain
- Living in Palma Airport - Safe and warm
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.