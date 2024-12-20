A Bulgarian man has been sentenced to two years for having set fire to rubbish containers in Palma. He started four fires in the space of half an hour on November 25 last year.
Two-year sentence for Palma pyromaniac
Plus payments totalling some 1,500 euros
