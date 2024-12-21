In the space of less than three hours on Friday evening there were five accidents on Mallorca's roads that claimed two lives, left two other people with serious injuries and four more with minor injuries.

The two most serious accidents happened around 8.30pm and 9.15pm. The first was near to the FAN Mallorca Shopping complex in Palma. A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed following a head-on collision with a car. The driver was taken to a private clinic in the city.

At quarter past nine on the Felanitx-Manacor road a kilometre or so from Felanitx, a 72-year-old man lost his life when he was struck by a car. It has yet to be clarified if he was walking on the hard shoulder or on the road.

The series of accidents started at 6.45pm when there was a collision involving three vehicles and a total of seven people at the entrance to Manacor. At 7.30pm a 25-year-old woman was seriously injured when a car that was travelling at high speed crashed into a bus stop in Inca. Two men were unharmed thanks to the airbags.

The fifth accident occurred in Palma around 9.30pm. On the corner of C. Antoni Frontera and C Pablo Iglesias in the Arxiduc district, a motorcyclist collided with a car. His injuries were not serious.