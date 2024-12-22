Emergencies at Son Espases Hospital in Palma, Mallorca

The cyclist was rushed to Son Espases. | Archive

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterSa Pobla22/12/2024 12:49
TW
0

A cyclist is in a coma following a head-on collision with a car on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred shortly before 10am on the road between Sa Pobla and Búger.

The cyclist was thrown three metres by the impact. The diagnosis is severe traumatic brain injury.

He was rushed to Son Espases. The emergency services are seeking to identify him. He wasn't carrying any documentation.