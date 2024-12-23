Looking ahead to the summer and Mallorca may not be proving as attractive as expected to British tourists but in the meantime, bookings to the Balearics have increased by 9.4% in the last week compared to the previous week, and have risen by 23.2% compared to the same time last year, according to data from the booking platform TravelgateX provided today.

The region is the sixth most popular destination in Spain for the week of 16 to 22 December, with 6.1 % of total bookings, behind Catalonia (21.3 %), Andalusia (19 %), Madrid Canary Islands (15.6 %), Madrid (14.9 %) and the Valencian Community (9.3 %).

Bookings made 90 days in advance predominated, with 29.3% of the total, a remarkable 14.8% were so-called ‘last second’ bookings because they were made the same day or the day before departure and 14.2% were made between 15 and 30 days in advance of the trip.Of the bookings registered in the last 7 days in Spain, 51% were made by couples and more than half of the travellers (50.2%) booked for between 2 and 5 nights, according to TravelgateX.

National tourism predominates among the main nationalities that have made reservations during the last 7 days through TravelgateX: Spaniards have made 49.1 %, followed by the British with 19.5 % and the Germans at a distance with 3.9 %.