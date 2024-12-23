The region is the sixth most popular destination in Spain for the week of 16 to 22 December, with 6.1 % of total bookings, behind Catalonia (21.3 %), Andalusia (19 %), Madrid Canary Islands (15.6 %), Madrid (14.9 %) and the Valencian Community (9.3 %).
Bookings made 90 days in advance predominated, with 29.3% of the total, a remarkable 14.8% were so-called ‘last second’ bookings because they were made the same day or the day before departure and 14.2% were made between 15 and 30 days in advance of the trip.Of the bookings registered in the last 7 days in Spain, 51% were made by couples and more than half of the travellers (50.2%) booked for between 2 and 5 nights, according to TravelgateX.
National tourism predominates among the main nationalities that have made reservations during the last 7 days through TravelgateX: Spaniards have made 49.1 %, followed by the British with 19.5 % and the Germans at a distance with 3.9 %.
