The Balearics has received 7.9 % more visitors than last year from January to November, with 12,361,620 travellers, who have made 62,837,176 overnight stays, 6.9 % more than in 2023.

In November alone, the Balearics received 120,469 tourists, a figure that represents an increase of 6.5 % compared to November last year, but in the month overnight stays fell by 2 %, with 405,091, according to the ‘Coyuntura Turística Hotelera’ for November 2024, published today by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Foreign tourists have increased by 7.7 % in November, with 78,152, but it is their overnight stays that have decreased, by 5.8 % year-on-year, with 312,019 in November. Tourists resident in Spain have risen by 4.5 % in the Balearics with 42,317 arrivals in November, and their overnight stays have increased by 13.4 % to 93,071.

The average hotel turnover per occupied room (ADR) in the Balearics stood at 114.85 euros in November, which represents an increase of 14.67% compared to the same month in 2023.

The average daily revenue per available room (RevPAR), which is conditioned by the occupancy of these establishments, reached 68.63 euros in the Balearic Islands, with an increase of 20.62 %. On a national level, hotel overnight stays grew by 5.4 % in November compared with the same month the previous year and reached 20 million, the maximum in the historical series for that month, according to data released today by the INE.

The prices of the establishments rose by 7.4 % in annual rate, according to the INE, which means that they have been rising for 42 uninterrupted months. On average, hotels invoiced 113.7 euros per occupied room, 8.4 % more than in the same month of the previous year. The INE points out that overnight stays by travellers resident in Spain grew by 9.8 %, and those by non-residents by 2.9 %.

In the first 11 months of 2024, overnight stays increased by 5.2 % compared with the same period the previous year; those of travellers resident in Spain grew by 0.3 %, and those of non-residents by 7.8 %. In terms of destinations, Andalusia, the Community of Madrid and the Community of Valencia were the main destinations for travellers resident in Spain in November, with 17.2%, 14% and 12.6% of the total, respectively. The main destinations for non-residents were the Canary Islands, Catalonia and Andalusia, with 44.5%, 15% and 14.4% of the total, respectively.

By tourist destinations, Tenerife recorded the highest number of overnight stays, with nearly 2.2 million, and the tourist destinations with the highest number of stays were Madrid, Barcelona and San Bartolomé de Tirajana. Tourists from the United Kingdom and Germany accounted for 22.7% and 16.6%, respectively, of the total number of non-resident overnight stays in November; those arriving from France, the United States and Italy, which are the following source markets, accounted for 6%, 5.5% and 4.4% of the total.

With regard to the occupancy rate, 53.7% of the places on offer were filled in November, 2.4% more than a year earlier; at weekends it fell by 0.1% to 60.7%. The Canary Islands had the highest occupancy rate by bedplaces during November (75.5 %), and by tourist areas, South Gran Canaria had the highest occupancy rate (78.8 %).

Overall, the hotel price index rose by 7.4 % in November with respect to the same month in 2023, and by autonomous communities and cities, the highest rise was recorded in the autonomous city of Melilla (18.4 %), and the lowest in the Autonomous Community of Navarre (0.3 %). The highest price increase was in one gold star establishments, 11.5 %.

The average hotel turnover per occupied room (ADR) was 113.7 euros, 8.4 % more than a year earlier, and the average daily revenue per available room (RevPAR), which is conditioned by the occupancy of these establishments, reached 74 euros, an increase of 10.5 %. By category, the ADR was 252 euros for five-star hotels, 118.1 euros for four-star hotels and 87 euros for three-star hotels; for these same categories, the RevPAR was 169.7, 86.8 and 57.8 euros, respectively. For both indicators, the tourist spot with the highest values was Adeje, with 194.5 and 171 euros, respectively.