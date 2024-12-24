A drunk driver and a four year old child, who was travelling without the compulsory car seat for his age, were involved in a spectacular accident last Saturday afternoon in Alcudia. The car that the man was driving crashed into a lamppost and ended up overturning. Firefighters had to rescue both of them, who ‘miraculously’, according to the local police, were not seriously injured. The man, a foreigner resident in Spain, gave 1.89 mg/l in the breathalyser test, eight times the maximum permitted.
Mallorca driver eight times over the limit with a 4 year old child
Foreigner resident in Spain, gave 1.89 mg/l, an ‘unusual, irresponsible and intolerant’ result, according to police
