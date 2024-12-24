A drunk driver and a four year old child, who was travelling without the compulsory car seat for his age, were involved in a spectacular accident last Saturday afternoon in Alcudia. The car that the man was driving crashed into a lamppost and ended up overturning. Firefighters had to rescue both of them, who ‘miraculously’, according to the local police, were not seriously injured. The man, a foreigner resident in Spain, gave 1.89 mg/l in the breathalyser test, eight times the maximum permitted.

The incident, according to police sources, took place shortly before 19.00 hours on the 21st on the Aucanada road. The car was travelling at high speed and after colliding with a lamppost it made several somersaults. The two occupants, a father and a minor, were trapped and the Mallorca fire brigade had to intervene. Both were taken to a medical centre for treatment shortly afterwards, although they were not seriously injured.

The local police have charged the driver after the result of the breathalyser test, which the officers consider ‘unusual, irresponsible and intolerable’, adding that ‘they have never before seen such a high rate of alcohol in this police force’. The man is charged with an alleged offence against road safety and has not yet been able to prove that he has a valid driving licence in Spain, so he could also be investigated for this offence.