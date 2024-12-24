Sir Keir Starmer is set to take a short overseas trip over the New Year, according to Downing Street.

The Prime Minister and his family will be spending Christmas at Chequers, his official country residence, before taking a break elsewhere. On Monday, Sir Keir’s official spokesman revealed: “He and his family will be going abroad for a few days over the New Year”.

And will he be coming back to Mallorca? In August 2022, Labour leader, Sir Keir, came under fire over the weekend over his holiday on Mallorca. He had criticised the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet members for going on foreign holidays in the middle of the cost of living crisis and then he was photographed on holiday in Puerto Soller.

But he remained unrepentant telling the BBC: “I’ve also got another job that’s really important, and that is I’m a dad, and I’m not going to apologise for going on holiday with my wife and kids. It’s the first time we’ve had a real holiday for about three years.” The leader of the Labour party was photographed in Soller staying at a luxury beachside hotel. He arrived on the island on a flight from London City airport.

British tourist Henry Mayles, 31, told The Sun: “I was surprised to see him enjoying himself on holiday after Labour laid into the Tories for doing exactly the same thing. “Everyone’s entitled to a holiday but it’s time he practised what he preaches.” Earlier this year, in a conversation with the BBC’s Newscast podcast, Sir Keir admitted that since becoming Prime Minister, it has been “very tough” to find time for his family.

When asked if he had managed to keep Friday nights or any other time free to maintain some normality and family time, he responded: “No, it’s been very tough. “The Friday nights are almost always eaten up now with work and that’s fine. That’s understandable. It’s really important for me to spend time with Vic and the kids and therefore whatever time I can carve out – I will carve out.”

“I had kids because I want to be with them, enjoy their company,“ the Prime Minister continued.

“They are my pride and joy and therefore I love spending time with them. They’re very funny.”

If he does come back to Mallorca he better watch his 90 day movements!