Felipe VI has delivered his eleventh Christmas message since becoming king. This is the full content of his televised speech:

"Good evening, and thank you for allowing me to join you for a few moments on such a special night of gathering and celebration. Alongside the Queen, Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofía, I wish you a happy and peaceful evening."

This Christmas Eve, I would like to begin by addressing, and I’m sure you’ll understand, the terrible Dana storm that struck with unusual force almost two months ago in several areas of eastern and southern Spain, particularly in Valencia.

The people who lost their lives and those who are still missing deserve our utmost respect, and we must never forget the pain and sorrow left behind for their families. Thousands of people saw how what had been their town, their neighbourhood, their workplace, their home, their business, or their school was reduced to rubble or even disappeared.

It is a reality that is hard to come to terms with, but one from which we should all strive to draw the necessary lessons to strengthen us as a society and help us grow.

We must never forget those first images of the flood that destroyed everything in its path: the rescues of people—some sick, elderly, or exhausted—trying to escape their cars or seeking refuge on rooftops. We also witnessed those who opened their homes to care for the most vulnerable, countering the relentless force of water and mud with the overwhelming power of solidarity and humanity. Neighbours, volunteers, civil protection teams, firefighters, security forces, the Armed Forces, NGOs, and even businesses that organised collections and donations, mobilising their staff and machinery—the help and collaboration of all have enabled the more than 800,000 affected people to gradually regain some sense of normality in their lives.

Efforts are also being made to ensure that medium- and long-term needs are addressed to secure true recovery.

This pure and practical solidarity has been recognised day after day in the tireless work of anonymous volunteers and public servants. At the same time, we have also observed—and understood—the frustration, pain, impatience, and calls for greater and more effective coordination among authorities. All these emotions—those that move and comfort us, and those that wound and sadden us—stem from a common source: the awareness of the common good, the expression of the common good, or the demand for the common good.

Despite occasional differences and disagreements, there remains in Spanish society a clear sense of what benefits everyone and what must therefore be protected and strengthened. This is something the Queen and I have observed and appreciated even more deeply during this decade of reign. It is the responsibility of all institutions and public administrations to ensure that this notion of the common good continues to be clearly reflected in any discourse or political decision. Consensus on what is essential, not only as an outcome but also as a constant practice, must always guide the public sphere.

This is not to stifle the diversity of opinions—legitimate and necessary in a democracy—but to prevent this diversity from leading to the denial of the existence of a shared space.

It is from this agreement on the essentials that we must address the issues that concern us and affect our collective lives in various ways. The growing international instability, the climate of public debate, challenges in accessing housing, and immigration management are among the matters that deserve our attention and that I wish to discuss tonight.

Immigration is a complex phenomenon of great social sensitivity, arising from diverse causes. Without population movements throughout history, present-day societies—open and interconnected—could not be understood. As a daily reality, migration, if not properly managed, can lead to tensions that erode social cohesion.

The effort to integrate, which involves everyone, respect for basic laws and norms of coexistence and civility by all, and the recognition of the dignity every human being deserves are the pillars that must guide us in addressing immigration. At the same time, we must never forget the firmness required to combat the networks and mafias that traffic in human beings. How we approach immigration—which also necessitates good coordination with our European partners as well as countries of origin and transit—will reflect much about our principles and the quality of our democracy.

Another pressing issue, especially for the young, is the difficulty in accessing housing. Cities, particularly large urban areas, act as growth hubs, generating a demand that supply struggles to meet. It is important that all stakeholders reflect, listen to one another, explore various options, and engage in dialogue to develop solutions that make housing accessible under reasonable conditions, especially for the young and the most vulnerable. This is the foundation of security and well-being for many life projects—and it is something we can achieve.

Our lives are also shaped by an increasingly complex and volatile external environment. Too often, we see challenges to international law, resorting to violence, denial of the universality of human rights, or questioning of multilateralism to address global challenges such as climate crises, pandemics, energy transitions, trade, and resource scarcity. We even witness debates over the validity of democracy itself as a system of governance.

In this context, Spain, along with other European Union member states, must resolutely defend the foundations of liberal democracy, human rights, and the social welfare achievements that underpin our shared political project. Europe—the idea of Europe—is an essential part of our shared identity and a legacy we owe to future generations. In a world that needs strong, cohesive actors, guided by principles and values, Europe remains our most valuable reference point.

Domestically, our greatest reference is the 1978 Constitution, its words, and its spirit. The agreement on essentials was the fundamental principle that inspired it. Working for the common good means preserving this great pact of coexistence, which affirms our democracy and enshrines our rights and freedoms—the pillars of our Social and Democratic State under the rule of law.

Even after so much time, the harmony that gave rise to it remains our solid foundation. Cultivating this spirit of consensus is vital to strengthening our institutions and maintaining the confidence of society in them.

A pact of coexistence is preserved through dialogue—the kind of dialogue, conducted with dignity and generosity, that must always nourish the definition of shared will and state action. For this reason, it is essential that political competition—legitimate but sometimes deafening—does not drown out a more resounding call: a call for serenity. Serenity in public life and daily life, to pursue collective or individual projects, to prosper, and to care for and protect those who need it most.

The recent reform of Article 49 of the Constitution, concerning persons with disabilities, is a good example of what we can achieve together. We cannot allow discord to become a constant background noise that prevents us from hearing the true pulse of our citizens.

As I have said many times before, and I would like to repeat: Spain is a great country. A nation with an extraordinary history—despite its dark chapters—and exemplary in its democratic development over recent decades, overcoming even the threat of terrorism that claimed so many victims.

It is a country with a promising present, despite the challenges that remain, such as addressing poverty and social exclusion. Our economy’s performance—in terms of growth, employment, and exports—is encouraging, and the overall level of social welfare is notable. Looking to the future, I sincerely believe Spaniards have immense potential, which should fill us with hope both nationally and internationally.

This future lies primarily in our youth—the youth who have made us proud in the Olympic and Paralympic Games and the recent European Championships, who innovate despite difficulties, and who lead the way in our science. It is the youth who respect our elders and their valuable experience, who push for progress in equality, and who prepare themselves in schools, universities, and vocational training centres to enter the workforce with determination despite youth unemployment.

Most of all, it is the youth who have filled us with pride, pouring into the streets of towns affected by the Dana to give their all.

With this spirit of work and commitment to the common good, I conclude my words and return to where I began—to all the towns and regions affected by the floods, where so much remains to be done, and where the needs of neighbours often dwarf all efforts, though hope endures.

May the solidarity that has united us in the most difficult times remain present in every gesture, every action, and every decision. May aid reach everyone in need, so they can rebuild the future they have fought for with courage and dignity, facing a present that can often be merciless. The sooner we achieve this, the stronger our sense of community and nation will be.

Because the memory of the journey we have taken, the trust in the present, and the hope for the future are inescapable parts—perhaps the most valuable but also the most delicate—of our common good.

May the spirit of these days of togetherness and harmony endure into the New Year. From the Queen, our daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, and me, we wish you all a very Merry Christmas.

Eguberri On, Bon Nadal, Boas Festas.