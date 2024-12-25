Images of queues on both sides of the Soller tunnel have become a cause for alarm and a symbol of concern due to the high density of vehicles that sometimes use it as a route to or from the Valley. As a result, authorities had to take action months ago, implementing and designing a contingency plan for significant traffic build-ups. This included closing the tunnel and redirecting traffic to prevent the area from becoming gridlocked.

However, such situations have not been the primary reason for the occasional closure of the tunnel. Closures have more often been due to maintenance and works carried out during off-peak hours when traffic flow is low. A total of 37 incidents were reported from 1 January to the end of September this year.

Of all these incidents, only 5 (13.5%) were due to traffic jams, in stark contrast to the two main reasons for the tunnel's closure. The rest of the list includes a variety of causes, some more curious or striking than others. However, the most common issue is the presence of disoriented cyclists who, either unaware that bicycles are prohibited in the tunnel or trying to be clever to avoid the slightly over five-kilometre climb to the summit of the Coll de Sóller, sneak into the tunnel from both sides.

The Data

Approximately 40% of the incidents requiring the activation of the red light were caused by cyclists, whose appearances on the tunnel's security cameras have been a constant source of frustration. This figure even surpasses the number of incidents involving broken-down vehicles of all types: cars, motorcycles, trucks, vans, and so on. Mechanical issues, flat tyres, an electric car with insufficient charge and low fuel... Even a motorcyclist who refused to abandon their bike due to a lack of roadside assistance and dragged it out of the tunnel, forcing traffic to stop.

A motorcycle accident, tunnel inspections, or a cycling tour heading towards Puig Major have also been reasons for access being closed at both ends of the Soller tunnel. This tunnel is one of the key features of Mallorca's road network, serving as the gateway to the Serra de Tramuntana from Palma.

In the municipality of Soller, albeit heading towards the port, the Sa Mola tunnel recorded only five isolated incidents. In this case, traffic jams were the main cause, accounting for four interventions, while the remaining one was due to a vehicle breakdown.