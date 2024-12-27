The Balearic Agency for Digitalisation, Cybersecurity and Telecommunications (IB Digital) will allocate 12.4 million euros to promote a plan to install new antennas to “improve public safety and the tourist experience”. The project is co-financed with Feder Funds 21-27 and the aim is to expand the communication network between the emergency services (TetraIB) and expand the network of sensors (IoTIB) that allow to manage, among other aspects, the capacity of the beaches or the use of water from wells, as reported by the Regional Ministry of Economy, Finance and Innovation in a statement.

The TetraIB network is designed to coordinate emergency services, especially in the event of disasters, major emergencies, large-scale events such as patron saint festivals or large concentrations of people.

Currently, the network has a total of 60 antennas, but the plan promoted by IB Digital plans to install several dozen more until it reaches 107. Mallorca currently has 39 and that will rise to 62, Menorca starts with 11 and will have 20 by 2027, Ibiza will improve significantly by rising from the current seven to 21, while Formentera will gain one and will have four antennas to maintain almost 100% coverage.

The case of Ibiza is particularly noteworthy because it is the island that receives the worst legacy, with a coverage rate of around 70%, which will improve to 89%, on a par with the rest of the islands.

For its part, the IoTIB network aims to create a smart territory with the aim of improving the experience of residents and visitors. Thanks to the data provided by its sensors, this network can measure the capacity of places of interest such as beaches or car parks, provide information of interest for hiking routes, use of public transport or control the use of aquifers, among other possibilities.

The IoTIB network currently has 58 antennas and is expected to reach 111 in 2027. To achieve this, IB Digital is promoting the ‘Antennas in solidarity’ project to obtain locations on the roofs of tall buildings thanks to public collaboration between the Government and other administrations, and public-private collaboration between the regional government and companies that can provide space on the roofs of buildings such as hotels. “The Balearics are moving towards a safer and smarter territory. The connection between security and tourism generates added value and growth opportunities,” said the manager of IB Digital, Miquel Cardona.