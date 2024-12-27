The father arriving at court on Friday afternoon. | Isaac Hernández Rubio
Palma27/12/2024 18:26
The father of a baby who was admitted to Son Espases Hospital with serious injuries on December 15 was arrested by the National Police on Friday.
