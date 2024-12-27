The father of a baby who was admitted to Son Espases Hospital with serious injuries on December 15 was arrested by the National Police on Friday.

The baby boy of less than a year old had bruises to his face, while examination indicated that he had been shaken. The baby was admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit.

The hospital informed the National Police family unit. Investigators were waiting for a final report from Son Espases before taking further action. They interviewed the father, whose version of events was unclear and not consistent with the report's findings.

They proceeded to arrest the 27-year-old Colombian, and he was taken to court in Palma on Friday afternoon.