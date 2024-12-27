On Friday morning, a technician from Inca Town Hall confirmed that a building on C. Martí Metge was uninhabitable as the roof was in danger of collapsing.

Inca Police and Mallorca Fire and Rescue had evacuated eleven people and cordoned the building off on Thursday night. This was after part of the ceiling in a kitchen on the first floor fell in. The police also had to intervene in an incident involving tenants and the property's owner.

The tenants say that the owner had been aware of issues with the building but had done nothing about them.

Yolanda Minuesa and her mother were two of the people evacuated. "The worst thing in the world has happened to me. I was born and raised here. I've lost everything."

"We find ourselves in a situation where they are supposed to give us help to be able to live. For the moment they have only offered us a reception home for families, which they won't let us go to until next week. We are on the street. Last night we slept at the Inca Casal de Joves. We have to find somewhere to live. Most rentals are not easy. They ask for too many papers and not everyone can afford them."

Noemí Cascajosa and her husband have a six-week-old baby and a six-year-old. "They kicked us out with a suitcase and bags. We don't know anything, not even if we'll be able to return or when they'll let us in to get more things. We feel totally abandoned. No one is giving us solutions. The social worker wants to send us to a shelter with other families or to a shared house.

"The only thing the owner told me was that it was damp. But they had they known about this for a long time. We've been here since August and now I find myself without a home, without clothes and with just one suitcase for all of us."