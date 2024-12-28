Beach bars in the Balearics could face a new threat from the European Union. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Spain’s famous beach bars face an uncertain future as the European Commission issues warnings over alleged breaches of EU law. According to reports, the Commission has pointed to Spain’s current procedure for approving concessions for these beach businesses, claiming it lacks the necessary transparency required by EU regulations for the use of public land.
