Spain’s famous beach bars face an uncertain future as the European Commission issues warnings over alleged breaches of EU law. According to reports, the Commission has pointed to Spain’s current procedure for approving concessions for these beach businesses, claiming it lacks the necessary transparency required by EU regulations for the use of public land.

Normally, Spain’s process involves a ‘request of intent’, followed by a 20-day public consultation period. During this time, other interested parties can submit proposals for the same site. However, Brussels argues that this system does not meet the competitive and transparent standards expected under EU law.

The Spanish government has been given two months to address the problem or risk facing sanctions. If not resolved, the case will go to the Court of Justice of the European Union, which will determine the legality of the country’s concessionary practices.

The controversy has generated unease among Spain’s coastal business community and tourism industry, both of which rely heavily on the attractiveness of beach bars to draw visitors. The resolution of this issue will not only impact the livelihoods of thousands of beach traders, but will also influence the cultural and economic fabric of Spain’s coastal regions.