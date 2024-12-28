Son Espases Hospital has reported the death of a 19-year-old motorcyclist who was admitted last Sunday following an accident on the Llucmajor road near Porreres.

The accident happened shortly before 4pm on the 22nd. He was riding along the road between Llucmajor and Porreres in the company of a group of friends. The accident was on a curved section, which he failed to take.

The bike crashed into the guardrail, and he was thrown down an embankment. He was unconscious when the emergency services arrived.

The hospital says that he passed away on Friday.