Tourist bookings to the Balearics have increased by 48.4% over the last week compared to the previous one, and have increased by 43.7% compared to these same days last year, according to data from the booking platform TravelgateX. The region is the sixth most popular destination in Spain for the week of 16 to 22 December, with 8.4% of total bookings, behind Catalonia (19.1%), the Canary Islands (19%), Andalusia (18.7%), Madrid (12%), and the Valencian Community (10.8%).

Bookings made 90 days in advance predominated, with 34.7% of the total and a remarkable 13.6% were so-called ‘last minute’ bookings because they were made on the same day or the day before departure. Of the bookings registered in the last 7 days in Spain, 58.3% were made by couples and 48.6% of travellers booked for between 2 and 5 nights, according to TravelgateX.

Domestic tourism predominates among the main nationalities that have booked during the last 7 days through TravelgateX: Spaniards have made 40.6%, followed by the British with 29.4% and Germans at a distance with 3.9. This is followed by Americans and Chinese with 3.5% and 3.3% respectively.