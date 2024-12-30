Balearics is one of Spain's top destinations this winter. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma30/12/2024 12:47
Tourist bookings to the Balearics have increased by 48.4% over the last week compared to the previous one, and have increased by 43.7% compared to these same days last year, according to data from the booking platform TravelgateX. The region is the sixth most popular destination in Spain for the week of 16 to 22 December, with 8.4% of total bookings, behind Catalonia (19.1%), the Canary Islands (19%), Andalusia (18.7%), Madrid (12%), and the Valencian Community (10.8%).
