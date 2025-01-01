Palma doesn't go over the top for New Year - the town hall prefers to budget for Kings and the Sant Sebastià Fiestas in January - but there is a traditional party in the town hall square, Plaça Cort, where some 2,500 people gathered on Tuesday night to hear the chimes of the En Figuera clock that greet the New Year.

Everyone had their grapes. Photo: Teresa Ayuga.

The cava was out, as were the twelve lucky grapes, with entertainment provided by veteran DJ, Juan Campos, and Speaker Tormenta, who themselves have become something of a New Year tradition. Hits from the 70s and 80s kept the party going until 2am.

Music from the 70s and 80s. Photo: Teresa Ayuga.

There was no rain - the met agency had suggested a very low probability - and so there was nothing to dampen the atmosphere that was enjoyed by residents and tourists.

Safety meant that a limit was placed on the number of people who could enter the square. The police reported no incidents of note.