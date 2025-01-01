There was a limit on the number of people in the square. | Teresa Ayuga
Palma01/01/2025 06:59
Palma doesn't go over the top for New Year - the town hall prefers to budget for Kings and the Sant Sebastià Fiestas in January - but there is a traditional party in the town hall square, Plaça Cort, where some 2,500 people gathered on Tuesday night to hear the chimes of the En Figuera clock that greet the New Year.
