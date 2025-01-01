At 2.47am on Wednesday, Mallorca's first baby of the year was born. Rafel weighed 3.4 kilos and was in perfect health. The birth was at Palma's private Clinica Rotger.
Rafel, Mallorca's first baby of the year
