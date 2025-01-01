At 2.47am on Wednesday, Mallorca's first baby of the year was born. Rafel weighed 3.4 kilos and was in perfect health. The birth was at Palma's private Clinica Rotger.

The first baby of the year in the Balearics was born at Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza at eight minutes to one. Dylan Luis weighed four kilos.

Dylan Luis with his parents. Photo: ASEF.

The parents are Nancy Soledad Morel Castillo from Paraguay and Eduardo Valdés from the Dominican Republic.

At Mallorca's public hospitals, the first births of the year were Israel at 3.08am at Son Llàtzer and Layan Fateh at 3.40am at Son Espases.