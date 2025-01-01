The emergency services in Mallorca were kept busy on New Year's Eve and into New Year's Day, but few of the 202 incidents that needed dealing with were particularly serious.

This was the number between 8pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday. There were some fights and violent assaults and road accidents, but it was pretty much like a weekend night.

Mallorca Fire and Rescue were called to a fire in Pollensa at quarter past midnight. Reed had caught fire; the cause of this was a flare. The blaze was quickly put out and caused very little damage.

On the intersection of C. Reyes Católicos Street and C. Lluis Martí in Palma there was a collision involving several vehicles. According to eyewitnesses, the driver who caused the accident was drunk or under the influence of drugs.

In the whole of the Balearics there were 243 incidents - 28 in Ibiza, eleven in Menorca and two in Formentera as well as the 202 in Mallorca.