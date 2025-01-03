A split in Spain's left-wing coalition government over a plan to implement a shorter working week with the same pay broke into the open today, Friday, after the country's labour minister accused the economy minister of "siding with employers". Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, who leads the far-left Sumar party, told state radio broadcaster RNE there were "manifest disagreements" with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party over the plan, and appealed to colleagues to "respect the committee of experts" that drew it up.
Spanish government rift over shorter working week breaks into the open
Higher labour costs could fuel inflation and curb job creation.
