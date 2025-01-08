Spain is consolidating its position as one of the world’s top tourist destinations in 2025, with Barcelona, Madrid and Palma standing out among the ten most popular cities globally, according to the annual eDreams ODIGEO report, ‘A Year in Travel’. Spain continues to win over both international travellers and Spaniards themselves, who show a balance between domestic tourism and getaways to the main European capitals.

The report highlights that our country remains one of the preferred options globally, consolidating its position with three cities in the world’s top 10 most booked destinations. Barcelona and Madrid lead the way in urban tourism, while Palma stands out as a benchmark in holiday tourism.

As for Spaniards, bookings for 2025 reveal a combination of domestic and international getaways. London, Paris and Rome lead European preferences, while Gran Canaria, Madrid and Seville stand out among the most booked national destinations. New York is the only long-haul destination in the top 10 for Spaniards.

Among international searches, Asian cities such as Tokyo and Bangkok stand out as popular choices, reflecting a growing interest in the Asian continent. Likewise, the inclusion of Buenos Aires in the searches points to a potential growth in tourism to Latin America in 2025.

Globally, major capitals such as London, Paris, New York and Rome continue to lead bookings, while Asian cities such as Bangkok, Tokyo and Denpasar reinforce the trend towards emerging destinations in Asia. These preferences confirm that 2025 will be a year marked by a boom in urban tourism and cultural exploration.